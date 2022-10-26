JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) – A woman suffered a broken back when she was randomly assaulted at a New York City subway station, police said.

The attack happened at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station in Queens around 5:20 a.m. on Oct. 23, according to the NYPD.

The 22-year-old victim was standing on the northbound 7 train platform when a man came up and punched her in the face, then pushed her down a flight of stairs, NYPD officials said.

The man picked up the victim’s bag and threw it down the stairs but didn’t steal anything, according to police.

The woman suffered a compression fracture in her back as well as injuries to her knee and hand, authorities said.

The suspect (pictured below) fled the scene after the unprovoked attack. He is believed to be about 45 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 230 pounds with dark-colored eyes and black hair. He has not been arrested.

(NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).