MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle and an MTA bus in a Queens hit-and-run early Friday, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 12:44 a.m. in the vicinity of 70th Street and Eliot Avenue in Middle Village, police said.

Officers arrived to find 67-year-old Caroline Connors lying on the roadway with severe trauma less than a block away from her home, according to cops.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined Connors was in the roadway when an unknown sedan traveling east on Eliot Avenue struck her, knocking her to the roadway.

She was then struck by an MTA bus traveling east on Eliot Avenue, cops said.

Both the sedan and the MTA bus continued to drive without stopping, authorities said.

No arrests have been made.