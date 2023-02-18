A woman was killed in Queens after officers hit her with their vehicle Friday night, police said. (Credit: Citizen)

QUEENS (PIX11) — A woman was killed in Queens after officers hit her with their vehicle Friday night, police said.

Officers were responding to a call near Beach Channel Drive and Bay 32nd Street around 8:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. A marked NYPD vehicle hit a Toyota in the intersection, spiraled, and struck a 52-year-old woman standing on the corner, police said. The NYPD vehicle then hit a parked car in the chaos.

First responders transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Four officers were taken to South Nassau Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota was not injured, police said.