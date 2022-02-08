Surveillance images of a man accused of stabbing and sexually assaulting a woman in Jamaica, Queens on Feb. 4, 2022, according to police. (NYPD)

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Police launched an investigation in Queens on Friday night after a woman was stabbed by a man and then sexually assaulted, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the 40-year-old woman was behind a Jamaica house on 153rd Street, near Tuskegee Airmen Way, just after 10 p.m. when an unidentified man approached her. He walked up and stabbed her once in the chest, and then forced the woman to perform a sexual act, police said.

The assailant fled the scene on foot, officials said. The woman was transported to an area hospital in what police described as “stable” condition.

The NYPD on Monday released surveillance images showing the man wanted in connection with the attack, seen in the area before and after the assault, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).