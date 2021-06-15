Woman stabbed by man at Flushing Hotel in Queens: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scene at the Flushing Hotel after a woman was stabbed

Police on the scene after a woman was stabbed at the Flushing Hotel in Flushing, Queens on June 15, 2021, according to the NYPD. (PIX11 News)

FLUSHING, Queens — A woman was stabbed by a man at a Queens hotel early Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Police said the attack happened around 3:20 a.m. at the Flushing Hotel, located at 36-38 Main St. in the Flushing section of the borough.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with what authorities called non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were looking for a man about 45 years old with black hair, who was last seen wearing all black clothing.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Lyft driver killed in Queens crash; 2nd driver arrested, police say

How rain gardens stop flooding and water pollution

Queens mom wants daughter's murder to change law

Man arrested in shooting of 10-year-old Queens boy Justin Wallace

Arrest in shooting of Queens boy, community mourns

Queens high school launches digital 'Comfort Food' cookbook to support families in need

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter