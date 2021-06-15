Woman stabbed by man at Flushing Hotel in Queens: NYPD

Police on the scene after a woman was stabbed at the Flushing Hotel in Flushing, Queens on June 15, 2021, according to the NYPD. (PIX11 News)

FLUSHING, Queens — A woman was stabbed by a man at a Queens hotel early Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Police said the attack happened around 3:20 a.m. at the Flushing Hotel, located at 36-38 Main St. in the Flushing section of the borough.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with what authorities called non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were looking for a man about 45 years old with black hair, who was last seen wearing all black clothing.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

