SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A 73-year-old woman, who was sitting in her living room, was struck by a bullet Monday night, police said Thursday.

A dark-colored sedan pulled up in front of the residence — located near 128th Street and 107th Avenue, about 11:29 p.m. Police said one person left the car and proceeded to fire multiple rounds into the home.

One of those bullets struck the victim, police said. She was sitting in her living room when she was hit in the arm.

The woman was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

An investigation is still ongoing. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on 107th Avenue. Police did not have any information on a possible motive or intended target.

