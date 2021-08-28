Man shoves woman down subway stairs, follows her into Queens station: NYPD

Queens

Man accused of pushing woman down subway stairs in Queens

Surveillance image of a man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at the Jamaica-Van Wyck subway station in Kew Gardens, Queens on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

KEW GARDENS, Queens — Police on Saturday said they were looking for a man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at a Queens subway station, then following her into the station before fleeing.

The NYPD said it happened just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the Jamaica-Van Wyck station along the E and F lines, in the Kew Gardens area.

According to police, the unidentified man pushed the 31-year-old woman down the staircase heading into the station.

The woman stumbled down the stairs and suffered pain to the right side of her body, officials said.

The assailant then followed the victim to the mezzanine area, before jumping the turnstile onto the platform, fleeing into the subway system, authorities said.

Police released the above surveillance image of the suspect right after the attack, describing him as a man between the ages of 25 and 40, last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a yellow jacket, and dark-colored pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

