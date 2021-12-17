Woman shot multiple times by another woman in Queens: NYPD

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens — Police launched an investigation Friday morning after a woman was shot multiple times by another woman in Queens, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said it happened around 6:20 a.m. on Foch Boulevard, between 155th and Barron streets, in the South Jamaica neighborhood.

The victim was shot in the chest and back, according to police. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and was not expected to die, officials said.

The suspect was described as a woman wearing a black jacket. No further information or surveillance images were immediately available.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

