Woman shot multiple times by another woman in Queens: NYPD

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens — Police launched an investigation Friday morning after a woman was shot multiple times by another woman in Queens, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said it happened around 6:20 a.m. on Foch Boulevard, between 155th and Barron streets, in the South Jamaica neighborhood.

The victim was shot in the chest and back, according to police. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and was not expected to die, officials said.

The suspect was described as a woman wearing a black jacket. No further information or surveillance images were immediately available.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

