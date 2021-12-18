Woman shot in chest, left to die on Queens street: NYPD

Queens

Police are looking for this individual in connection with a deadly shooting in South Jamaica, Queens on Dec. 17, 2021. (credit: NYPD)

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens — A suspect shot and killed a woman lying, apparently injured, on a Queens street Friday evening, according to police and surveillance video of the shooting.

Police were called to the scene on Foch Boulevard in South Jamaica around 6:20 p.m.

Officers found Dawn Peterson, 39, in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and back, according to the NYPD. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

Surveillance video released by police on Saturday showed a suspect firing multiple gunshots from behind a vehicle. Another video of the shooting, which was too graphic to share, showed the victim lying in the street behind the vehicle as the suspect walks over and fires several more rounds at her before running away.

The NYPD also released surveillance images of a vehicle they suspect was involved in the shooting. 

Police are looking for this vehicle in connection with a deadly shooting in South Jamaica, Queens on Dec. 17, 2021. (credit: NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

