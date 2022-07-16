A man and a woman were both shot in Far Rockaway, Queens, on July 15, 2022. (Credit: Citizen)

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) – Two people were shot, and two young children were nearly struck, when a gunman in an SUV opened fire on a Queens street Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

The shooting happened on Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway around 6:45 p.m. Sources told PIX11 News that investigators believe the shooting may be gang-related.

A 44-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were walking with a 2-year-old in a stroller and a 5-year-old on foot when someone opened fire from an SUV, police said. The woman was shot in the arm and back and the man was struck in the arm.

EMS took the victims to a hospital. Police described their conditions as stable. Neither child was injured in the shooting, according to authorities.

Police said the woman is the mother of the 2-year-old and they believe she is also related to the 5-year-old, however, the investigation remained ongoing.

Sources told PIX11 News the man is a known gang member. Investigators believe he was the intended target of the shooting and that the woman and children were caught in the crossfire, the sources said.

So far, no arrests have been made. The suspect vehicle, an Acura MDX, fled southbound on Mott Avenue after the shooting, police said. The NYPD on Saturday released a surveillance image of the vehicle.

Police believe this SUV was used in a drive-by shooting that injured a man and a woman in Far Rockaway, Queens on July 15, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

