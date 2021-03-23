Woman sexually assaulted, robbed in Queens; suspect sought

Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in Woodside, Queens. (NYPD)

WOODSIDE, Queens — Police have asked the public for assistance in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in Queens earlier this month.

It happened in the vicinity of 70th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside around 1:15 a.m. on March 15, police said.

A 36-year-old woman was walking in the area when a man approached her, displayed a handgun and forced her to walk with him, police said.

The suspect then led the victim behind a house and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

He took the woman’s phone and $60 before fleeing, police said.

The victim fled for safety and later reported the incident to police.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect inside a deli about 20 minutes before the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).