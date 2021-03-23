Woman sexually assaulted, robbed in Queens; suspect sought

Queens
Posted: / Updated:
Suspect in Queens sexual assault

Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in Woodside, Queens. (NYPD)

WOODSIDE, Queens — Police have asked the public for assistance in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in Queens earlier this month. 

It happened in the vicinity of 70th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside around 1:15 a.m. on March 15, police said.

A 36-year-old woman was walking in the area when a man approached her, displayed a handgun and forced her to walk with him, police said.

The suspect then led the victim behind a house and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

He took the woman’s phone and $60 before fleeing, police said.

The victim fled for safety and later reported the incident to police.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect inside a deli about 20 minutes before the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Queens Videos

Queens Rep. Grace Meng talks local anti-Asian attacks and more

Local, national leaders want to end anti-Asian hate crimes

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

Atlanta shooting highlights dangers of NYC massage parlor workers

Online job fair for Queens businesses

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Celebrating National Nutrition Month with flavors from around the world

1 resident dead, 1 firefighter missing in massive fire at Rockland senior care facility

How to help kids adjust to in-person learning

Kathryn Garcia talks mayoral run, anti-Asian attacks, food insecurity

Gorgeous, mile Tuesday before storm system moves in

Monday forecast: Return of the G

Multiple killed in Colorado shooting, officials say

'Go back to your country': The long history of anti-Asian bigotry in the U.S.

Mild, sunny Tuesday ahead before next storm system makes its way into the region

@PIX11News on Twitter