Abel Pita-Aviles, 36, is accused of groping a woman during a knifepoint robbery aboard a subway train in Queens, according to police. (Credit: NYPD)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A knife-wielding mugger robbed and groped a woman aboard a Queens subway train, police said Thursday in announcing the arrest of a suspect.

Abel Pita-Aviles, 36, allegedly pulled a knife on the 24-year-old victim aboard a northbound M train approaching the 36th Street station in Long Island City around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 11, according to authorities. After the victim handed over her cellphone and about $50 cash, Pita-Aviles allegedly groped her, officials said.

The assailant fled the train once it pulled into the station. The victim was not physically injured during the robbery, police said.

Pita-Aviles, of Rego Park, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

During a Wednesday court appearance, Pita-Aviles was ordered held in lieu of bail amounting to $50,000 cash or $150,000 bond, according to online records. He’s charged by prosecutors with various counts of robbery, assault, sexual abuse, criminal possession of a weapon, and forcible touching.