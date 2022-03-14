LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A robber allegedly threatened a woman with a knife at a subway station in Queens Sunday, according to police.

Around 5:45 p.m., the suspect approached the woman on the stairs leading into the Queens Plaza subway station and allegedly threatened her with a knife and demanded cash, officials said. The man allegedly stole $200 in cash and fled into the subway system. Authorities said the victim was not injured.

Police are seeking help in identifying and locating the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).