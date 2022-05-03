NEW YORK (PIX 11)— A woman was robbed last month after being lured to a Queens home to buy a car falsely advertised for sale on social media, police said Tuesday.

On April 23, the 20-year-old victim met with an unknown man about buying a 2012 Honda Accord on 183rd Street at around 1 p.m., police said. The fake sales ad was posted on Facebook Marketplace.

The suspect told the woman the car was in the backyard, but when she didn’t follow him he pulled a gun and demanded the cash and her cellphone, police said. The man allegedly took $3,100 in cash and an iPhone 13 valued at $900 before fleeing the scene in black car, police said.

The victim was not injured. Police released a photo and video of the unidentified male sought in connection with the incident.

