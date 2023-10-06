QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman remains in a coma more than nine months after her husband hit her with a vehicle and then stabbed her while in the presence of their children in Queens, authorities said.

Stephen Giraldo, 37, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday for attempting to kill his estranged wife in December 2022, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

The incident happened on Dec. 27. Giraldo was in an SUV with his three kids when he told them to “keep your seat belt on” and drove directly into the children’s mother outside her home in Flushing, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

The SUV turned onto its side after the crash. Giraldo then crawled out of a window of the vehicle and stabbed his wife with a knife, authorities said.

The victim suffered severe neurological damage, broken bones in her leg and a stab wound that punctured her liver. She survived but has not regained consciousness and has been under medical care since the attack, according to authorities.

“This is one of the most brutal cases we have prosecuted. To tell your children to ‘buckle up,’ purposefully hit their mother, and then climb over your son to continue your attack with a knife is unconscionable,” Katz said in a statement.

Giraldo pleaded guilty to attempted murder last month. He will also receive five years of post-release supervision.

“In holding the defendant accountable and securing a lengthy prison sentence, we hope we have achieved some measure of justice on behalf of the victim and her loved ones,” Katz said.

Click here for domestic violence resources in the tri-state area.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.