QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was grabbed into a Queens alley and sexually assaulted on Monday, authorities said.

The 43-year-old victim was standing on Northern Blvd at around 5:15 a.m. when the assailant pulled her into an alley, police said. The suspect then sexually assaulted her before running away.

First responders took the victim to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light-colored pants, and black sneakers, investigators said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.