ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — A woman and a man were shot Thursday night in Queens, according to police, who were probing whether the incidents that left the two victims wounded were connected.

The female victim, 28, was shot in the right arm and right leg while on Hollis Avenue near 203rd Street around 10:30 p.m., according to authorities.

First responders transported the woman to a local hospital, where she was listed in what officials described as stable condition. Police were in search of a male suspect last seen fleeing southbound on 203rd Street, though a detailed physical description of the man was not immediately provided.

A short time later, a 42-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his left hand, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear where and when the male victim was shot, but investigators were probing early Friday whether the incidents were linked, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

