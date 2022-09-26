SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help solving a pair of apparently related cases in which a woman was intentionally struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, and four men were stabbed or slashed in South Richmond Hill.

Officers responding around 2:45 a.m. Saturday to separate 911 reports of a pedestrian struck at 120th Street and 97th Avenue, and a large fight about two blocks away determined that the two incidents were connected, according to authorities.

First responders to the former scene found Tiara Graham, 31, lying in the road with trauma across her body, officials said. Graham, of Brooklyn, was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved.

Investigators determined that Graham was intentionally struck by the driver of a white sedan, which was last seen northbound on 120th Street, police said.

As the investigation was unfolding, four men with stab or slash wounds arrived at multiple area hospitals, all by private means, authorities said. The men, ranging in age from 23 to 40, were all listed in what officials described as stable condition. Investigators additionally believe that two of the men may have been struck by a vehicle, police said.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or elaborated on how the incidents were connected. Investigators on Sunday released surveillance images of the white sedan being sought in the hit-and-run.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).