A woman on a beach in Queens being treated for a suspected shark attack, according to police. (Credit: Citizen App)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was injured after a possible shark attack in Queens on Monday, according to authorities.

A call came in reporting a major injury near Beach 59th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard around 6 p.m. Officials said the woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

