FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A 21-year-old woman was attacked with a baton by a man and robbed after getting into a fight with another woman, police said.

Police are looking for the two individuals that got into a fight with a woman on July 12. In a video shared with PIX11 News, you see two women standing outside of a storefront on 37th Avenue. They get into a fight when a man exits the shop, pulls out an expandable baton and starts hitting the woman while she is being punched by the other woman.

The individuals took the victim’s bag and ran off, leaving 37th Avenue in a black BMW sedan, according to police. The victim had a large gash on her head and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.