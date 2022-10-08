Pictured is the woman who allegedly hit another woman with a chair inside a Queens Dunkin’. (Credit: NYPD)

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are looking for a woman who allegedly hit another woman with a chair in an unprovoked attack inside a Dunkin’ Donuts in Queens last month.

A 69-year-old woman was sitting inside the doughnut shop on Parsons Boulevard near Archer Avenue around 9 a.m. on Sept. 25 when the suspect picked up a chair and hit her in the head, authorities said. The chair broke during the attack.

The suspect ran off, leaving the woman with pain in her head and torso. She was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where officials reported her to be in stable condition.

The NYPD asked the public for any information that could lead to an arrest. They released a photo of the suspect Saturday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).