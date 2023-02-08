JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A woman was headbutted and repeatedly punched in an attack by two assailants aboard a Queens subway train, police said late Tuesday in an appeal for tips to close the case.

The victim, 34, was aboard a southbound R train approaching the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station around 1:20 p.m. Jan. 15 when she got into a verbal argument with another woman, officials said.

As the dispute escalated, the woman headbutted the victim in the mouth, according to authorities.

A male assailant then entered the fray, snatching the victim’s cellphone and repeatedly punching her in the head, police said.

The victim managed to take back her phone, then fled the train when it pulled into the station, officials said. She was treated at the scene for bruises to her head.

The suspects were last seen leaving the Woodhaven Boulevard station and entering the Queens Center Mall. Investigators on Tuesday released surveillance images of the pair, asking for information from anyone who recognizes them.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.