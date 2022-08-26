A woman was found stabbed to death inside an apartment in Flushing, Queens on Aug. 26, 2022, police said. (PIX11)

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A woman was found stabbed to death inside an apartment in Queens Friday morning, police said.

The woman was found dead with stab wounds to her chest inside an apartment on 41st Road in Flushing just before 7 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The NYPD has not released the woman’s identity. No arrests have been made.

