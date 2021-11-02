Woman, 29, found dead in vestibule of Flushing building: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.

FLUSHING, Queens — A Queens man was being questioned by police early Tuesday after a woman seen leaving his apartment was found dead in the building late Monday night, the NYPD said.

Officers responded to the Flushing residential building just before 11:30 p.m. after a 911 call of an assault in progress in the building, located on Main Street near 56th Avenue, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the 29-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive in the building’s vestibule area, authorities said.

EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene. Her identity had not been released, as of Tuesday morning.

Police said while the victim had no apparent signs of trauma, she did have bleeding around the vaginal area.

The medical examiner will determine the woman’s cause of death.

According to authorities, the victim was seen earlier coming from a second floor apartment in the building.

A 52-year-old man who lives in the apartment was taken to the local precinct for questioning, police said.

The NYPD said the investigation was ongoing early Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Pandemic prostitution increasingly profitable in Queens

Rapper Fetty Wap among 6 arrested in cross-country drug ring: officials

Queens mobile library heads to neighborhoods with low COVID vaccination rates

Queens mom says it's raining in her living room

Queens locals campaigning to save 'Little Manila' neighborhood

Howard Beach homes get creepy for contest

More Queens

Crime

See it: Man punches woman on packed subway in New York City

RAW: Man throws molotov cocktail at Brooklyn deli

Pandemic prostitution increasingly profitable in Queens

Rapper Fetty Wap among 6 arrested in cross-country drug ring: officials

Man stabbed to death at Little Ferry party while trying to stop man who was harassing woman: sources

Hate crimes in NYC nearly double 2020 in concerning trend

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter