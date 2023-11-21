HOLLIS, Queens (PIX11) — Authorities found a dead woman on a Queens street on Monday afternoon, police said.

The woman was found partially unclothed behind 196-16 Jamaica Ave. in Hollis at around 3:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The woman did not have any sign of trauma when she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).