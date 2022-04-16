QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman’s body was discovered inside a bloody bag in Queens Saturday morning, the NYPD said.

Someone called police around 8:11 a.m. about a suspicious bag with blood on it at Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive under the Jackie Robinson Parkway, the NYPD said. Police opened the bag and found the body of a woman inside.

Authorities are still trying to determine her identity. No arrests have been made, as the woman’s death remains under investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).