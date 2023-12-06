QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was found dead in a Queens home on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Authorities found the woman, 55, unconscious and with scratches on her face in an apartment at 32-32 96th St. at around 5:15 p.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

