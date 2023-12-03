QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was found dead in the ceiling of a Queens apartment on Saturday, according to police and law enforcement sources.

Authorities found the woman, 56, unconscious in the apartment at 89-10 Whitney Ave. in Elmhurst at around 10:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim had no signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Sources said the victim’s body was lodged between the wall and ceiling.

There have been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

