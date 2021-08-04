Woman found dead in Queens apartment with slash to neck: NYPD

Queens

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.

FLUSHING, Queens — Police launched an investigation early Wednesday morning after finding the body of a woman who had been slashed in the neck in a Queens apartment, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to a 911 call for an injured, unconscious woman in the bedroom of a Flushing apartment on Bowne Street, near 38th Avenue, authorities said.

The cops discovered the 40-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive with a slash wound to the neck, police said.

According to the NYPD, a knife was recovered, but it was not immediately clear if this was the weapon used.

EMS responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her identity was not released, pending proper family notification.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death as the investigation remained ongoing Wednesday morning.

