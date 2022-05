OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon after a shooting, police said.

The report came in about 2:26 p.m. Police said they responded to a residence on 109th Avenue and found the woman shot in the head.

An investigation is ongoing. The suspect, who fled in a black Chevy Traverse, was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, according to police.