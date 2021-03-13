Woman fatally shot in the head in Queens: police

ASTORIA, Queens — A woman was fatally shot in the head Friday in Queens and police say they don’t believe she was the intended target.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on Broadway in Astoria. A 37-year-old woman was shot in the head. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities do not believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

(Correction: Police had initially informed PIX11 News that the victim was 39 years old.)