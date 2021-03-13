Woman fatally shot in the head in Queens: police

ASTORIA, Queens — A woman was fatally shot in the head Friday in Queens and police say they don’t believe she was the intended target.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on Broadway in Astoria. A 37-year-old woman was shot in the head. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities do not believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

(Correction: Police had initially informed PIX11 News that the victim was 39 years old.)

