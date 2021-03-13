Woman fatally shot in Astoria was not intended target: NYPD

Queens

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
police lights on top of a patrol car

Emergency vehicle lighting

ASTORIA, Queens — Police believe a woman who was fatally shot in the head in Queens on Friday was accidentally caught in the crossfire of a shootout. 

Gudelia Vallinas, 37, was shot on Broadway in Astoria around 8 p.m. and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Vallinas was standing in the street when several people involved in a foot chase shot at each other, sources told the New York Post and the Daily News. 

Authorities do not believe Vallinas was the intended target of the gunfire.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Queens Videos

Latest on a body found in Queens believed to be a woman missing since November

Body found in trunk of car in Queens believed to be woman missing since November: NYPD

Queens grassroots groups partner for pop-up food pantry

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

LIRR reversing course on changes after pushback

Celebrating movies with social meaning

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

@PIX11News on Twitter