Woman fatally shot in Astoria was not intended target: NYPD

ASTORIA, Queens — Police believe a woman who was fatally shot in the head in Queens on Friday was accidentally caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

Gudelia Vallinas, 37, was shot on Broadway in Astoria around 8 p.m. and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Vallinas was standing in the street when several people involved in a foot chase shot at each other, sources told the New York Post and the Daily News.

Authorities do not believe Vallinas was the intended target of the gunfire.

