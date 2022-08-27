FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) – A woman in Queens hit two people with her car while trying to run over a woman she was fighting with, killing one bystander, police said.

The incident happened at 601 Beach 20th Street in Far Rockaway around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the NYPD.

An argument between two women took a deadly turn when one of them hopped into a car and tried to run over the other, police said. Instead, the driver jumped the curb and allegedly hit a 59-year-old man sitting on a walker on the sidewalk.

After hitting the man on the walker, the driver backed up the car and then hit a 30-year-old man before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The 59-year-old man died from his injuries, authorities said. The 30-year-old man is expected to survive. The woman who was the intended target of the driver was uninjured.

The suspect was driving a black Honda sedan with unknown Florida license plates, police said. She remains at large.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).