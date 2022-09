A woman jumped a curb in her vehicle in Queens, injuring a man. (Citizen App)

GLENDALE, Queens (PIX11) — A woman drove her car onto the sidewalk, hitting a man and injuring him Friday, police say.

The 32-year-old was driving on Myrtle Avenue when she lost control of her car and jumped the curb around 1:40 p.m.

A 25-year-old man suffered a severe leg injury. He was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition and expected to survive, authorities said.

The driver stayed with her car and has not been charged, NYPD told PIX11 News.