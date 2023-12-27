QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman died and a man was injured when they were shot while sitting in a parked car in Queens Tuesday night, police said.

The victims were in a black Honda sedan near 127th Street and Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill when shots rang out just before midnight, according to the NYPD. Clarisa Burgos, 28, was shot in the head and a 39-year-old man was struck several times in the torso, police said.

The injured man drove more than 2 miles to the 103rd Precinct on 91st between 168th and 169th streets in Jamaica and told officers they had been shot, police said. Burgos was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not provided a description of a suspect. There have been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.