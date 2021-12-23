Police were on scene after a triple shooting in Astoria, Queens left one dead and two injured on Dec. 23, 2021 (PIX11)

ASTORIA, Queens – A woman was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired outside a bar in Queens early Thursday.

Police responded to a call of shots fired outside a bar on Steinway Street near Astoria Boulevard just after 4 a.m. in the Astoria neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find two women and one man with gunshot wounds.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the torso and leg and was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Her identity was not immediately released, pending proper family notification.

Another 27-year-old woman was shot in the left knee and a 27-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and left shoulder, according to police. They were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

No arrests have been made and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately disclosed.