Woman dead, 2 injured in triple shooting outside Queens bar: police

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Astoria shooting

Police were on scene after a triple shooting in Astoria, Queens left one dead and two injured on Dec. 23, 2021 (PIX11)

ASTORIA, Queens – A woman was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired outside a bar in Queens early Thursday.

Police responded to a call of shots fired outside a bar on Steinway Street near Astoria Boulevard just after 4 a.m. in the Astoria neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find two women and one man with gunshot wounds. 

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the torso and leg and was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Her identity was not immediately released, pending proper family notification.

Another 27-year-old woman was shot in the left knee and a 27-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and left shoulder, according to police. They were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

No arrests have been made and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately disclosed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Queens community bands together to provide holiday meals for struggling neighbors

Queens mentorship program changing lives

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot near Woodside night club

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot in attempted robbery outside Queens club

Off-duty NYPD officer shot in attempted robbery

Deadly Queens fire: Man and woman killed when fire rips through Fresh Meadows apartment

More Queens

Crime

Bronx home invasion: Duo posing as UPS tie up, rob grandparents, kids at gunpoint

NYC police shoot, kill man they say ran at them with knife

Police shoot and kill man with knife in Crown Heights, Brooklyn: NYPD

Officers fatally shoot alleged armed man in Brooklyn: police sources

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot near Woodside night club

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot in attempted robbery outside Queens club

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter