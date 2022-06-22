After attacking a woman, the man pictured above allegedly dragged her to a park area in Queens and sexually abused her. (Credit: NYPD)

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A man attacked a woman before sexually abusing her in Queens Saturday morning, police said.

The 29-year-old victim was walking along 118th Street near North Conduit Avenue when the suspect grabbed her from behind, choked her and threw her to the ground at around 6 a.m., authorities said. He then dragged her to a small park area and sexually abused her. The suspect took her ring before fleeing the scene northbound on Lefferts Boulevard. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police asked for help from the public in identifying and locating the suspect, who they described as being in his 20s, of slim build and with dark, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).