QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly hit a woman several times with an umbrella inside a Queens subway station on Thursday.

A 34-year-old woman was standing on the platform at the 46th Street–Bliss Street station around 3:45 p.m. when she noticed an argument happening between two people, police said. The woman tried to intervene in the argument, and the suspect began arguing with her.

The dispute turned physical, and the suspect suddenly started hitting the victim multiple times with an umbrella, police said. The then suspect fled the scene. The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical care, police said.

Investigators have released a description of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a green hat and brown jacket with a camouflaged shirt underneath.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).