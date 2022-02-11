FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A woman was hospitalized early Friday after being attacked in the hallway of her Queens apartment building, according to the NYPD.

Police said responding officers found the woman bleeding in the hallway of her Flushing building after she was slashed several times by an unidentified assailant around 3 a.m. The victim had stab wounds to her neck and arm, officials said.

The attacker fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition was unknown Friday morning.

No arrests had been made as police continued the ongoing investigation into the attack.

