QUEENS (PIX11) — An 85-year-old woman was robbed in a Queens parking garage Friday evening, police said.

The victim was walking with a walker in the garage at 74-10 35th Ave. at around 7 p.m. when a man came up from behind and pushed her to the ground, according to the NYPD. The suspect then took the victim’s purse, which had her credit cards and identification, and ran into the 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue train station, police said.

The woman suffered minor injuries to the right side of her body and was treated at the scene, police said.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect, who is about 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, with a heavy build and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with the White Sox logo on the front, a light-colored face mask, a black winter jacket with yellow trim, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.