QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — An 82-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing the Cross Island Parkway in Queens Monday morning, police said.

The woman was walking northbound along the center divider and tried to cross the lanes when she was hit by a Cadillac Escalade near Linden Boulevard just after 5 a.m., officials said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The 42-year-old driver remained at the scene and was not injured, police said. `There were three other passengers in the Cadillac who were not injured, police said.

It was unclear why the woman was walking on the highway.