Woman, 75, suffers fractured nose and orbital bone in unprovoked Queens attack

Police have asked for help identifying this man in connection with an assault in Queens. (NYPD)

CORONA, QUEENS — A man slugged a 75-year-old woman in the face in an unprovoked attack in Queens on Wednesday, knocking the victim to the ground, police said.

The woman suffered a fractured nose and right orbital bone as she fell the the ground near 97th Place and 57th Avenue, officials said. She was taken to the hospital after she was punched.

Police said the attacker fled the scene on foot eastbound on 57th Avenue. The NYPD asked for help identifying him.

He’s believed to be in his 20s and was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue shorts and red sneakers.

