QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman suffered head and back injuries after a man attacked her in Queens last week, police said.

The victim was walking near 31st Drive and 140th Street in Flushing on March 8 at around 3:45 p.m. when the suspect slapped her in the face, forcing her to fall on the sidewalk, according to the NYPD. The woman was treated at the scene for head and back injuries.

The assailant ran eastbound on 31st Drive after the incident and remained at large, as of Thursday. Police said the suspect is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored bubble coat, tan khaki pants, a black surgical mask, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).