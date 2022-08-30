KEW GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — An assailant shoved a 68-year-old woman down a flight of stairs at a Kew Gardens subway station without provocation, according to police.

The victim was leaving the Kew Gardens – Union Turnpike station on the E and F lines around 9:35 a.m. Aug. 22 when the attacker pushed her down a staircase for no apparent reason, then ran off, authorities said Monday in a public appeal for tips.

The victim declined medical attention at the scene.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect, who fled the station on foot following the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).