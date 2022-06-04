FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A woman who just got off the train in a subway station in Queens was punched unprovoked on Saturday, police said.

The 68-year-old victim was on her way to a staircase inside the Forest Hills-71st Avenue subway station when the suspect punched her on the back of her head at around 6 p.m., according to authorities. The suspect fled the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she was reported to be in stable condition.

Police sought help from the public in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).