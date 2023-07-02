Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Queens on Saturday, according to NYPD. (NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Queens on Saturday, according to authorities.

The female victim, 20, was walking around 27th Street and 30th Avenue around 2 p.m. Police said an unknown man walked up to her and reached up her shorts, and sexually assaulted her. The woman fought off the victim as he shoved her against a fence, according to police.

The man ran away toward 30th Avenue. Police said the victim was not physically injured.

Police described the suspect as a man around 5 foot 10 inches and around 165 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).