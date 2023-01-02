NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed in Queens on Monday evening, police said.

She was rushed from 108th Street near Roosevelt Avenue to the hospital around 6:20 p.m., officials said. The woman was critically injured.

Police took a 21-year-old person of interest into custody. Officials have not yet filed any charges against the man. Police said the man is known to the victim.

