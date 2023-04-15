NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jackpot!

A Queens lotto ticket beat the odds in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, matching all six numbers to win the lottery’s $476 million jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at the Liberty Beer and Convenience on Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park, according to lottery officials. The winning numbers drawn were: 23, 27, 41, 48, 51, and Megaball 22. The Megaplier was 2x.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 25. The drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.