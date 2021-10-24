FRESH MEADOWS — Did you play Powerball on Saturday? You may have a winning $50,000 winning ticket.

A third prize ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Full Stop Deli and Grocery on Horace Harding Expressway in Fresh Meadows, according to The New York Lottery.

The winning ticket has four numbers that match Saturday’s drawing, plus the Powerball number.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 10-30-51-57-63 and the Powerball was 20.

You can also check if your ticket is a winner on the New York Lottery app.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.