FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — The wife of Glenn Hirsch, who took his own life while awaiting trial for the alleged murder of a Queens delivery worker, has been indicted in connection with a stockpile of illegal weapons found in her home, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

The NYPD served a court-ordered search warrant for Dorothy Hirsch’s home in Briarwood, Queens, around midnight on June 2 as part of the investigation into the murder of Zhiwen Yan on April 30. According to officials, police found eight illegal guns, six of which were semi-automatic guns stashed inside a closet. With the guns, police also allegedly found hundreds of rounds of ammo.

The recovered items included:

one .357 magnum revolver

one .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol

one .38 caliber revolver

one .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol

one .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol

three 9 mm semi-automatic pistols.

Hirsch lacked the necessary permits and documentation to possess any of the weapons, according to officials. As a result, she was charged with nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition.

“As alleged, the defendant was found in possession of a cache of illegal weapons. These deadly guns, which were recovered in an apartment that she alone owns and occupies, pose an inherent danger to countless nearby residents and the community at large,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “My office will continue its relentless pursuit of illegal firearms that put Queens residents in harm’s way. The defendant has been indicted.”

Dorothy Hirsch’s late husband, Glenn Hirsch, was allegedly seen parking in front of the apartment owned by Dorothy immediately after the shooting of Yan.

Hirsch is awaiting an initial hearing in Queens County Supreme Court. If convicted, she faces 15 years in prison.